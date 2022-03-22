NEXO, Radix Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) increased by 24.16% to $12.25. ApeCoin’s current trading volume totals $1.62 billion, a 24.04% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $APE’s estimated market cap is $1,635,729,191.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 131,188,484.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: APE) increased by 24.16% to $12.25. ApeCoin’s current trading volume totals $1.62 billion, a 24.04% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $APE’s estimated market cap is $1,635,729,191.00 as of today. 131,188,484.00 1,000,000,000.00 Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) rose 13.36% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 433.02 thousand, which is 27.19% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $1,416,784,518.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 9,810,270,236.25

Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: XRD) rose 13.36% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 433.02 thousand, which is 27.19% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $1,416,784,518.00 as of today. 9,810,270,236.25 24,000,000,000.00 Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) is up 12.2% at $379.07. Bitcoin Cash’s current trading volume totals $2.17 billion, a 43.34% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BCH’s estimated market cap is $7,238,859,461.00.

Circulating Supply: 19,016,006.15

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: BCH) is up 12.2% at $379.07. Bitcoin Cash’s current trading volume totals $2.17 billion, a 43.34% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BCH’s estimated market cap is $7,238,859,461.00. 19,016,006.15 21,000,000.00 Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is up 11.43% at $43.07. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $2.02 billion, a 386.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $5,779,210,224.00.

Circulating Supply: 133,740,377.23

Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

(CRYPTO: ETC) is up 11.43% at $43.07. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $2.02 billion, a 386.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $5,779,210,224.00. 133,740,377.23 210,700,000.00 Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) is up 9.77% at $24.68. Helium’s current trading volume totals $42.23 million, a 65.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,511,203,901.00.

Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98

Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: HNT) is up 9.77% at $24.68. Helium’s current trading volume totals $42.23 million, a 65.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,511,203,901.00. 100,539,361.98 223,000,000.00 Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) increased by 7.18% to $183.3. Elrond’s current trading volume totals $226.01 million, a 32.79% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $4,064,866,996.00.

Circulating Supply: 22,063,801.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: EGLD) increased by 7.18% to $183.3. Elrond’s current trading volume totals $226.01 million, a 32.79% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $4,064,866,996.00. 22,063,801.00 Not Available Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 6.74% to $18.01. Internet Computer’s current trading volume totals $178.06 million, a 38.43% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ICP’s estimated market cap is $3,914,136,441.00.

Circulating Supply: 215,651,748.48

Max Supply: 469,213,710.00

LOSERS

Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) fell 2.1% to $156.53 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $71.90 million, which is 19.64% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KSM’s estimated market cap is $1,417,630,581.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07

Max Supply: 10,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: KSM) fell 2.1% to $156.53 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $71.90 million, which is 19.64% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KSM’s estimated market cap is $1,417,630,581.00 as of today. 8,980,098.07 10,000,000.00 NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) fell 1.96% to $2.18 over the past 24 hours. NEXO’s current trading volume totals $7.73 million, a 4.08% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,215,440,746.00.

Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: NEXO) fell 1.96% to $2.18 over the past 24 hours. NEXO’s current trading volume totals $7.73 million, a 4.08% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,215,440,746.00. 560,000,010.01 1,000,000,000.00 THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) fell 1.94% to $8.62 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $223.38 million, which is 127.35% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,616,815,203.00.

Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: RUNE) fell 1.94% to $8.62 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $223.38 million, which is 127.35% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,616,815,203.00. 300,755,174.94 500,000,000.00 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) declined by 1.67% to $0.83 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $3.60 billion, a 11.04% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XRP’s estimated market cap is $40,210,889,731.00.

Circulating Supply: 48,121,609,012.00

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: XRP) declined by 1.67% to $0.83 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $3.60 billion, a 11.04% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XRP’s estimated market cap is $40,210,889,731.00. 48,121,609,012.00 100,000,000,000.00 Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) fell 1.49% to $176.35 over the past 24 hours. Zcash’s current trading volume totals $301.97 million, a 19.29% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $2,173,411,561.00.

Circulating Supply: 12,251,478.29

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: ZEC) fell 1.49% to $176.35 over the past 24 hours. Zcash’s current trading volume totals $301.97 million, a 19.29% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $2,173,411,561.00. 12,251,478.29 21,000,000.00 Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) fell 1.34% to $85.43 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.26 billion, which is 22.45% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 23,016,707,844.00.

Circulating Supply: 267,279,452.71

Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: AVAX) fell 1.34% to $85.43 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.26 billion, which is 22.45% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 23,016,707,844.00. 267,279,452.71 720,000,000.00 Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) fell 1.18% to $32.41 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $821.20 million, which is 166.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $3,257,655,960.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.