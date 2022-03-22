Here's Why Facebook And Pinterest Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader technology and social media space, including Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS), are all trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following Monday's dip. Investors continue to weigh Monday comments from Fed Chair Powell suggesting the Fed would take measures to curb inflation.

Stocks continue to be volatile in recent weeks as investors continue to monitor the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on commodity prices.

Facebook is trading higher by 2.3% at $216.08.

Pinterest is trading higher by 3.6% at $26.44.