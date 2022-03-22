Seasonal Tokens To Begin Trading On CoinsBIT.io

March 22, 2022 | The Seasonal Tokens project has introduced four tokens, Spring (SPRING), Summer (SUMMER), Autumn (AUTUMN) and Winter (WINTER). Each token in turn is designed to go from being the cheapest of the four, to being the most expensive. Once every nine months, the supply from mining and the demand from farming change, making the token that was previously cheap and abundant, scarce and valuable instead. These seasonal changes in supply and demand are intended to give investors the opportunity to increase the total number of tokens they own without spending more, by trading the more expensive tokens for the cheaper ones.

While the tokens were previously only available on decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap, the next stage of the project will make the opportunity to trade the tokens available to a larger class of investors. Listing the tokens on centralized exchanges, starting with CoinsBIT.io on the 22nd of March, will allow investors to buy and trade the tokens without needing to interact with smart contracts, buy Ethereum, or pay gas fees for transactions on the Ethereum network.

With the rate of production of Spring tokens halving in June, and the cost of production doubling, Spring tokens can be expected to become more expensive later this year, providing the first major opportunity for investors to increase their token holdings without spending more. Centralized exchanges will play a key role, increasing the visibility of the project, broadening access to the tokens for investors, and bringing Seasonal Tokens into the mainstream of cryptocurrency trading.

Visit the website at seasonaltokens.org to learn more.