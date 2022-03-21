Here's Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the energy sector, including Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ:CEI), are trading higher amid a rise in oil prices as EU nations consider joining the US in a Russian oil embargo and after an attack on Saudi oil facilities over the weekend.

Camber Energy shares are trading higher by 114% over the past month amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil. Energy names have been volatile amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lifted oil and gas prices due to supply concerns.

See Also: Why Boeing Shares Are Falling Today

Camber Energy is active in the oil and gas market. The company operates exclusively in the onshore United States oil and natural gas industry.

Camber Energy is trading higher by 16.0% at $0.96.

Camber Energy has a 52-week high of $4.85 and a 52-week low of $0.33.