HubSpot's Recent Data Breach Affect BlockFi, Swan Bitcoin, NYDIG and Circle: CoinDesk

A HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) data hack affected 30 clients, including BlockFi, Swan Bitcoin, NYDIG, Pantera Capital and Circle, CoinDesk reports. The victimized companies confirmed their operations were not disrupted and the safety of their treasuries.

Multiple companies use the Hubspot Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool to manage marketing campaigns and onboard new users. Hubspot admitted that the hacker accessed an employee account on March 18 and misused it to target stakeholders in the crypto industry, Crypto News reports.

Hubspot terminated access for the compromised Hubspot employee account and limited the ability for other employees to take action in customer accounts.

Hackers got access to leaked user information but did not gain access to sensitive data like password and id proof as Hubspot was an external tool, CoinDesk notes. However, the hack exposed multiple telephone numbers and email addresses.

Customers of the impacted cryptocurrency companies will have to watch out for scams or phishing emails. Some users reported an uptick in phishing emails from the companies over the weekend to lure them into entering their password on a fake site.

In 2021, the hack of mobile stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) compromised millions of customer records.

Price Action: HUBS shares closed higher by 5.14% at $491.38 on Friday.

Photo by S Hermann via Pixaby