If Dogecoin Were A Rock Band, Would It Be The Beatles, Twisted Sister Or Iron Maiden?

byBibhu Pattnaik
March 20, 2022 12:43 pm
In a recent tweet, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Grayscale DCG, Barry Silbert compared cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP), and Zcash

In the tweet, he likened each of the cryptocurrencies to a particular rock band, but left a question mark beside Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). 

Silbert compared Ethereum to U2, Bitcoin to Pink Floyd, XRP to Coldplay, LTC coin to the Eagles, and Zcash to Radiohead. 

People started reacting to his tweet, assuming which rock band would best describe Dogecoin. 

Replying to Silbert’s tweet, a Twitter handle named @spacephilman said, “Dogecoin is Twisted Sister”. 

Here is another reply to Silbert's tweet, comparing DOGE to the Beatles.

And another person compared Dogecoin to the English heavy metal band Iron Maiden. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets General

