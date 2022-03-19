Does This Elon Musk Tweet Carry A Hidden Dogecoin Message? Here's What His Followers Discovered

byBibhu Pattnaik
March 19, 2022 9:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Does This Elon Musk Tweet Carry A Hidden Dogecoin Message? Here's What His Followers Discovered

In a recent tweet, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk spoke about the instinct for vengeance and whether the biblical method of turning the other cheek to an attacker is any good in this situation.

He mentioned that turning the other cheek to an aggressor is a very powerful idea. 

Following his tweet, Musk’s fans started talking about it and one of his followers, going by the name @greg16676935420, jokingly assumed that Musk hid a secret message among the words of this tweet – “DOGE is powerful”.

To his reply, another Twitter follower said, “Musk's tweet, allegedly meant that ETH, not DOGE, is powerful.”

Last week, Musk said that he still owns DOGE and has no plans to sell his cryptocurrency holdings despite being bearish on the U.S. dollar.

According to an IntoTheBlock chart shared by Ali Martinez, the number of addresses holding DOGE has fallen to 3.89 million from 4.55 million.

Musk has been a great supporter of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) for a long time, and expresses his view very strongly on this on Twitter. 

Last year, as the price of Dogecoin kept rising, Musk expressed his support for it via a series of tweets.

On Saturday morning, DOGE was trading at $0.1219, up 5.90% over the past 24 hours.

Also Read: Coinbase Faces $5M Class Action Lawsuit Alleging Dogecoin And 78 Other Crypto Tokens Are 'Unlicensed Securities'

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets

Related Articles

How Much Have Bored Ape Yacht Club Owners Made From ApeCoin?

How Much Have Bored Ape Yacht Club Owners Made From ApeCoin?

ApeDAO launched the ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) Thursday. Here’s a look at how much owners of one of the most famous non-fungible tokens could have made on the token. read more
Dogecoin Today: Meme Coin's Co-Creator Says He Isn't A Fan Of Apecoin

Dogecoin Today: Meme Coin's Co-Creator Says He Isn't A Fan Of Apecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2% lower over 24 hours at $0.116 in the early hours of Friday. read more
Coinbase Analyst Spells Bull Case: Forcasts $1.26B Additional Revenue From NFTs Alone

Coinbase Analyst Spells Bull Case: Forcasts $1.26B Additional Revenue From NFTs Alone

Needham analyst John Todaro has outlined a bullish scenario for Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) if its upcoming non fungible token (NFT) business takes off as planned. read more
Coinbase Faces $5M Class Action Lawsuit Alleging Dogecoin And 78 Other Crypto Tokens Are 'Unlicensed Securities'

Coinbase Faces $5M Class Action Lawsuit Alleging Dogecoin And 78 Other Crypto Tokens Are 'Unlicensed Securities'

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has been slapped with a class-action lawsuit that alleges the cryptocurrency exchange is operating as an unregistered securities bourse. read more