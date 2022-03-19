Does This Elon Musk Tweet Carry A Hidden Dogecoin Message? Here's What His Followers Discovered

In a recent tweet, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk spoke about the instinct for vengeance and whether the biblical method of turning the other cheek to an attacker is any good in this situation.

He mentioned that turning the other cheek to an aggressor is a very powerful idea.

The limbic instinct for vengeance is incredibly strong, which is why turn the other cheek is such a powerful idea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2022

Following his tweet, Musk’s fans started talking about it and one of his followers, going by the name @greg16676935420, jokingly assumed that Musk hid a secret message among the words of this tweet – “DOGE is powerful”.

To his reply, another Twitter follower said, “Musk's tweet, allegedly meant that ETH, not DOGE, is powerful.”

Last week, Musk said that he still owns DOGE and has no plans to sell his cryptocurrency holdings despite being bearish on the U.S. dollar.

According to an IntoTheBlock chart shared by Ali Martinez, the number of addresses holding DOGE has fallen to 3.89 million from 4.55 million.

Musk has been a great supporter of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) for a long time, and expresses his view very strongly on this on Twitter.

Last year, as the price of Dogecoin kept rising, Musk expressed his support for it via a series of tweets.

On Saturday morning, DOGE was trading at $0.1219, up 5.90% over the past 24 hours.

