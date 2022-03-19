Cryptocurrency VeChain's Price Increased More Than 5% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 19, 2022 2:12 pm


VeChain’s (CRYPTO: VET) price has increased 5.28% over the past 24 hours to $0.05. Over the past week, VET has experienced an uptick of over 10.0%, moving from $0.05 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $0.28.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for VeChain over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has climbed 22.0% over the past week, moving opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.25%. This brings the circulating supply to 66.76 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for VET is #41 at $3.43 billion.

supply_and_vol

