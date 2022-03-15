Shiba Inu Gets Added To Crypto.com DeFi Wallet

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has added Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the self-described “Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer” — to its decentralized finance (DeFi) wallet.

What Happened: Crypto.com announced on Twitter that it has added Shiba Inu along with six other cryptocurrencies to its DeFi wallet.

The Crypto.com DeFi wallet is a non-custodial wallet that gives users access to a wide range of DeFi services in one place. This wallet supports more than 500 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB)

Why It Matters: The addition of Shiba Inu to the Crypto.com DeFi wallet would enable users to earn interest on their token holdings.

Apart from Crypto.com, Shiba Inu is listed on several major cryptocurrency exchanges across the world, including Binance and Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

London-based digital payment platform Wirex said last week it has added Shiba Inu to its platform.

Price Action: Shiba Inu is up 1.0% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00002173 at press time.

Read Next: Shiba Inu Burn Rate Is Up 6,700%: The Supply Is Going Up In Flames