Shiba Inu Gets Added To Crypto.com DeFi Wallet

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 14, 2022 10:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Gets Added To Crypto.com DeFi Wallet

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has added Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the self-described “Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer” — to its decentralized finance (DeFi) wallet.

What Happened: Crypto.com announced on Twitter that it has added Shiba Inu along with six other cryptocurrencies to its DeFi wallet.

The Crypto.com DeFi wallet is a non-custodial wallet that gives users access to a wide range of DeFi services in one place. This wallet supports more than 500 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB)

Why It Matters: The addition of Shiba Inu to the Crypto.com DeFi wallet would enable users to earn interest on their token holdings.

Apart from Crypto.com, Shiba Inu is listed on several major cryptocurrency exchanges across the world, including Binance and Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

London-based digital payment platform Wirex said last week it has added Shiba Inu to its platform.

Price Action: Shiba Inu is up 1.0% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00002173 at press time.

Read Next: Shiba Inu Burn Rate Is Up 6,700%: The Supply Is Going Up In Flames

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

'Patriotic' Meme Coin 'Let's Go Brandon' Sees Another 19% Slump After Donald Trump's Endorsement

'Patriotic' Meme Coin 'Let's Go Brandon' Sees Another 19% Slump After Donald Trump's Endorsement

An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) based meme-coin called “Let’s Go Brandon” shed another 19% from its price after being endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. read more
Such Speed, Much Wow! AMC Begins Accepting Dogecoin And Shiba Inu A Week Ahead Of Schedule

Such Speed, Much Wow! AMC Begins Accepting Dogecoin And Shiba Inu A Week Ahead Of Schedule

Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) has started to accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:  read more
Bain Capital Launches $560M Crypto Fund Focused On DeFi, Web3 And Liquid Tokens

Bain Capital Launches $560M Crypto Fund Focused On DeFi, Web3 And Liquid Tokens

Bain Capital Ventures (BCV), the venture capital arm of Bain Capital, has launched a $560 million fund focused on the cryptocurrency space. read more
Let The Jitters End: Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Not Getting Banned In EU After All

Let The Jitters End: Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Not Getting Banned In EU After All

The European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs has voted against a bill that would outright ban proof-of-work (PoW) cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:  read more