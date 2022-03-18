Friday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) is up 79.96% at $14.0. ApeCoin’s current trading volume totals $5.39 billion, a 270.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $APE’s estimated market cap is $1,832,178,859.00.

(CRYPTO: APE) is up 79.96% at $14.0. ApeCoin’s current trading volume totals $5.39 billion, a 270.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $APE’s estimated market cap is $1,832,178,859.00. 130,545,294.00 1,000,000,000.00 Xido Finance (CRYPTO: XIDO) increased by 73.29% to $84.38. Xido Finance’s current trading volume totals $1.34 million, a 40.29% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XIDO’s estimated market cap is $2,375,397,535.00.

(CRYPTO: XIDO) increased by 73.29% to $84.38. Xido Finance’s current trading volume totals $1.34 million, a 40.29% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XIDO’s estimated market cap is $2,375,397,535.00. 28,314,463.64 Not Available Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) rose 16.05% to $5.19 over the past 24 hours. Synthetix Network Token’s current trading volume totals $178.37 million, a 139.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SNX’s estimated market cap is $1,114,003,457.00.

(CRYPTO: SNX) rose 16.05% to $5.19 over the past 24 hours. Synthetix Network Token’s current trading volume totals $178.37 million, a 139.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SNX’s estimated market cap is $1,114,003,457.00. 215,130,744.90 247,403,154.69 Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) increased by 10.05% to $162.2. The trading volume for this coin is currently $511.93 million, which is 117.65% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AAVE’s estimated market cap is $2,207,999,588.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: AAVE) increased by 10.05% to $162.2. The trading volume for this coin is currently $511.93 million, which is 117.65% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AAVE’s estimated market cap is $2,207,999,588.00 as of today. 13,646,161.11 16,000,000.00 Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 9.62% at $31.55. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.22 billion, which is 348.54% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $3,137,928,480.00.

(CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 9.62% at $31.55. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.22 billion, which is 348.54% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $3,137,928,480.00. 100,000,000.00 Not Available Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) rose 8.14% to $86.21 over the past 24 hours. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $1.37 billion, a 35.49% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $22,858,154,242.00.

(CRYPTO: AVAX) rose 8.14% to $86.21 over the past 24 hours. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $1.37 billion, a 35.49% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $22,858,154,242.00. 266,907,656.36 720,000,000.00 Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) is up 8.13% at $164.78. Zcash’s current trading volume totals $391.66 million, a 54.63% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $2,014,599,033.00 as of today.

LOSERS

Humans.ai (CRYPTO: HEART) fell 3.99% to $0.04 over the past 24 hours. Humans.ai’s current trading volume totals $845.23 thousand, a 56.58% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,309,127,902.00.

(CRYPTO: HEART) fell 3.99% to $0.04 over the past 24 hours. Humans.ai’s current trading volume totals $845.23 thousand, a 56.58% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,309,127,902.00. 0.00 7,800,000,000.00 JUNO (CRYPTO: JUNO) fell 2.76% to $38.27 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $14.26 million, which is 103.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $JUNO’s estimated market cap is $1,739,117,571.00.

(CRYPTO: JUNO) fell 2.76% to $38.27 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $14.26 million, which is 103.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $JUNO’s estimated market cap is $1,739,117,571.00. 45,709,183.32 185,562,268.00 Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) fell 1.94% to $0.84 over the past 24 hours. Basic Attention Token’s current trading volume totals $112.20 million, a 24.91% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,246,999,003.00.

(CRYPTO: BAT) fell 1.94% to $0.84 over the past 24 hours. Basic Attention Token’s current trading volume totals $112.20 million, a 24.91% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,246,999,003.00. 1,496,812,315.45 1,500,000,000.00 PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) decreased by 1.12% to $6.45 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $231.74 million, which is 108.68% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CAKE’s estimated market cap is $1,784,848,113.00.

(CRYPTO: CAKE) decreased by 1.12% to $6.45 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $231.74 million, which is 108.68% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CAKE’s estimated market cap is $1,784,848,113.00. 277,560,657.82 Not Available The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) declined by 1.12% to $3.18 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 656.03 million, which is 20.73% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND’s estimated market cap is $3,609,795,332.00.

