Ever Wanted To Own A Russian Tank? There's A NFT For That

byAdrian Zmudzinski
March 18, 2022 2:18 pm
Since — contrary to popular belief — Russian tanks appear to be unavailable  on eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), one Ukrainian farmer is claiming to be selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing Russian tanks alongside with the physical tanks on OpenSea.

What Happened: An OpenSea profile featuring the lengthy name "Experience owning your own Russian tank! (and support Ukrainian argiculture in the process)" claims to deliver instructions on how to acquire the physical counterpart of NFTs featuring Russian tanks to anyone who buys one of the listed tokens. 

The three NFTs are listed for prices ranging from 250 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) (nearly $722,000) up to 400 ETH — equivalent to $1.155 million.

The profile's description claims that the tanks were "ethically sourced, that means they were abandoned, no crew was hurt in the process," consequently the interiors "are clean, most if not all of the equipment has been left inside, and they are not haunted."

It's unclear whether the listings are honest or a humorous fraud poking fun at Ukrainian farmers stealing unattended Russian tanks.

The OpenSea pages dedicated to the three NFTs show that they feature hidden content that could be displayed only by their owners. This content is alleged by the token creator to be instructions on where the tanks were hidden so that the owner could presumably find and fetch them.

Cryptocurrency Markets

