Synthetix Network Token, Kadena Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Xido Finance (CRYPTO: XIDO) rose 109.9% to $66.12 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.07 million, which is 6.63% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XIDO’s estimated market cap is $1,562,363,922.00.

Circulating Supply: 28,314,463.64

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 427,388,610.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 277,180,753.63

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 13,644,270.26

Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 266,830,301.67

Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 214,699,156.08

Max Supply: 247,403,154.69

LOSERS

Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) fell 1.13% to $9.34 over the past 24 hours. Osmosis’s current trading volume totals $56.44 million, a 22.73% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $OSMO’s estimated market cap is $3,011,190,149.00.

Circulating Supply: 322,738,342.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 19,010,999.90

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,094,154.13

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 171,287,601.12

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 11,826,874,126.10

Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.