Cryptocurrency BNB's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, BNB’s (CRYPTO: BNB) price rose 3.26% to $388.77. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% gain, moving from $368.57 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $686.31.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for BNB over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has tumbled 18.0% over the past week while the circulating supply of the coin has risen 0.05%. This brings the circulating supply to 168.14 million, which makes up an estimated 100.0% of its max supply of 168.14 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for BNB is #4 at $65.37 billion.

