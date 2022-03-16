Why Facebook, Pinterest And Roblox Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several gaming, streaming and social media companies, including Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) and Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX), are all trading higher amid overall market strength as investors await today's Fed decision on rates. Stocks have been volatile in recent weeks as investors continue to monitor the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on commodity prices.

Facebook is trading higher by 4.1% at $199.98.

Pinterest is trading higher by 6.1% at $24.12.

Roblox is trading higher by 9.0% at $41.27.