Why Facebook, Pinterest And Roblox Shares Are Rising Today

byHenry Khederian
March 16, 2022 12:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Facebook, Pinterest And Roblox Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several gaming, streaming and social media companies, including Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) and Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX), are all trading higher amid overall market strength as investors await today's Fed decision on rates. Stocks have been volatile in recent weeks as investors continue to monitor the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on commodity prices.

See Also: The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Apply For Authorization Of 3rd Booster Shot, Sanofi-Seagen Strike Cancer Therapy Pact, Iovance Gets Nod For Cancer Study

Facebook is trading higher by 4.1% at $199.98.

Pinterest is trading higher by 6.1% at $24.12.

Roblox is trading higher by 9.0% at $41.27.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Snap, Facebook, Roblox, Netflix And Roku Shares Are Falling

Why Snap, Facebook, Roblox, Netflix And Roku Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the streaming, gaming, social media sector, including Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Roblox Corp (NYSE: read more
Why Facebook (Meta Platforms), Twitter And Snap Shares Are Rising Today

Why Facebook (Meta Platforms), Twitter And Snap Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of social media companies, including Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNA read more
Why Amazon, Meta Platforms And Microsoft Shares Are Falling Today

Why Amazon, Meta Platforms And Microsoft Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: read more
Here's Why BofA Calls Roblox 'Category Leader' In The Emerging Metaverse Media Category

Here's Why BofA Calls Roblox 'Category Leader' In The Emerging Metaverse Media Category