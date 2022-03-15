From 'Crypto Skeptic' To Bitcoin Investor: Why Bill Gross Now Sees Bitcoin As 'Alternative To The Dollar'

byShanthi Rexaline
March 15, 2022 2:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
From 'Crypto Skeptic' To Bitcoin Investor: Why Bill Gross Now Sees Bitcoin As 'Alternative To The Dollar'

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) utility as an alternative to fiat currencies has been in the spotlight during the Ukraine crisis.

Donations to Ukraine have been made in the digital currency, and people in the war-torn nation used it as an alternative to financial institutions.

Amid these developments, a hedge fund manager has had a change of heart and become a backer of Bitcoin.

What Happened: PIMCO founder Bill Gross, though believing cryptocurrencies are a bubble, said there are survivors, the Street.com reported Monday, citing a recent CNBC interview. 

"I do think we need an alternative to the dollar as we've seen in the last week or two and that you know, there will be several survivors," Gross was quoted as having said.

The fund manager reportedly said he is invested to a "small extent in Bitcoin."

Related Link: Why This Analyst Thinks Bitcoin Is Unlikely To Be Challenged By Altcoins

Why It's Important: Gross has a mixed history with respect to his views on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

He said in a 2017 interview to Bloomberg that Bitcoin prices could go up due to its limited supply but that it can't be a "substitute for currencies or gold in times of economic distress." 

In 2018, the hedge fund manager tweeted a quote from Hong Kong-based investor Jennifer Zhu Scott at the World Economic Forum in Davos that suggested Bitcoin isn't great as a currency and may not be a good payment mode. Zhu Scott, however, had said the apex currency is good as a reserve, just as with gold. 

Bitcoin is up 1.29% over 24 hours, trading at $39,270.

Related Link: After Warning Of Crypto Seizure; Here's Where 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Is Investing His Money

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Media

Related Articles

Kevin O'Leary Dumps Bitcoin Mining Stocks After 'Really Bad News': What Investors Need To Know

Kevin O'Leary Dumps Bitcoin Mining Stocks After 'Really Bad News': What Investors Need To Know

President Joe Biden has called upon his administration to study and report on the environmental costs and potential benefits associated with cryptocurrencies and underlying blockchain technology. read more
$30M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

$30M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $30,986,113 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 15uyKEJ9HRC7K6Go2XMK97Le4xgkuCGrjA read more
Someone Just Sent 1,000 Bitcoin Onto Gemini

Someone Just Sent 1,000 Bitcoin Onto Gemini

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,392,992 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Gemini. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS read more
Someone Just Sent $39M In Bitcoin Onto Bitfinex

Someone Just Sent $39M In Bitcoin Onto Bitfinex

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,418,248 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Bitfinex. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 3DiToYtn6iFcgguDztU2NVAAAhXmBVw74h read more