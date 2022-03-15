Microsoft Joins Other Investors In Raising Funds For This Blockchain Start-up

byAnusuya Lahiri
March 15, 2022 12:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Microsoft Joins Other Investors In Raising Funds For This Blockchain Start-up
  • Blockchain start-up ConsenSys raised $450 million in a new round of funding that more than doubled its valuation to $7 billion, CNBC reports.
  • Joseph Lubin founded ConsenSys. Lubin was also the co-founder of Ethereum, the blockchain platform behind ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency.
  • ConsenSys' most popular products include the MetaMask cryptocurrency wallet and Infura, which help developers create Ethereum apps.
  • MetaMask topped 30 million monthly active users in January, up 42% in the last four months. Infura recently topped $1 trillion in annualized transaction volumes.
  • ConsenSys would convert the funding proceeds into the ether. 
  • The funds will help hire 600 more employees, redesign MetaMask slated for release later this year, and build out ConsenSys' growing NFT business.
  • ParaFi Capital led the funding round with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (OTC:SFTBF) (OTC:SFTBY), and Singapore's Temasek joining as new investors.
  • Microsoft previously led an early-stage investment in start-up Palm NFT Studio co-founded by Lubin.
  • Microsoft's involvement highlights growing interest from the world's largest tech firms in Web3, which refers to efforts to create a decentralized version of the internet based on blockchain technology.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 2.88% at $284.82 on the last check Tuesday.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech Media

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX Wins License In Dubai

Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX Wins License In Dubai

What Was Your First? Find Out What Warren Buffett's And Ray Dalio's First Stocks Were — Plus The Zinger Nation Tells All

What Was Your First? Find Out What Warren Buffett's And Ray Dalio's First Stocks Were — Plus The Zinger Nation Tells All

You have to start somewhere, right? And the stock and crypto markets are no different. While some jump in blindly, others diligently do their research — and of course, there are those who land somewhere between those boundaries. read more
Collapsed Economies Choose Crypto Over Fiat

Collapsed Economies Choose Crypto Over Fiat

Digital currencies have been becoming increasingly popular worldwide thanks to their undeniable advantages: privacy, transparency, and accessibility. More and more people choose to use crypto and enjoy the benefits of decentralization. Meanwhile, governments are wary of digital assets as they see them as a potential rival to the national economy. read more
Are Crypto Mining Companies Bouncing Back After Experiencing A Major Slump?

Are Crypto Mining Companies Bouncing Back After Experiencing A Major Slump?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. read more