What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.6% lower at $0.11 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -1.5% 24-hour against Bitcoin -2.2% 24-hour against Ethereum -0.8% 7-day -4.5% 30-day -22.3% YTD performance -35%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded lower at press time while major coins remained flat. The global cryptocurrency market cap inched up 0.04% to $1.7 trillion at press time.

DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

On Monday evening, DOGE along with other major coins spiked ahead of an anticipated rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

DOGE’s relative strength index stood at 34% — an indication that the cryptocurrency may experience a bounce, according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer.

Dogecoin Chatter: Co-creator of Dogecoin, Billy Markus, said Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk should challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin to a sing-off.

i think elon musk should challenge putin to a sing-off (this footage is not a deepfake btw, it’s from a charity event on 2010 – much surreal) pic.twitter.com/lcPL6pTBqY — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 14, 2022

Markus tweeted on the current volatility in the cryptocurrency markets on Monday.

crypto market: "THE END IS NEAR EVERYTHING IS BAD SELL AND CUT YOUR LOSSES I'M ON LIFE SUPPORT MAN THE PAIN IS IMMEASURABLE" crypto market, a few hours later: "ah nm, it's coo" — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 15, 2022

Read Next: Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cardano (ADA) Right Now Will Be Worth If It Regains All-Time High