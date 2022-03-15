What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 15, 2022 7:20 am
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.6% lower at $0.11 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -1.5%
24-hour against Bitcoin -2.2%
24-hour against Ethereum -0.8%
7-day -4.5%
30-day -22.3%

YTD performance

 -35%

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded lower at press time while major coins remained flat. The global cryptocurrency market cap inched up 0.04% to $1.7 trillion at press time.

DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

On Monday evening, DOGE along with other major coins spiked ahead of an anticipated rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. 

DOGE’s relative strength index stood at 34% — an indication that the cryptocurrency may experience a bounce, according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer. 

Dogecoin Chatter: Co-creator of Dogecoin, Billy Markus, said Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk should challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin to a sing-off.

Markus tweeted on the current volatility in the cryptocurrency markets on Monday. 

