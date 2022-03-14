Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cardano (ADA) Right Now Will Be Worth If It Regains All-Time High

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), which is sometimes labeled as an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) killer, is the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

The coin of a project, founded by mathematician Charles Hoskinson, is not having a great year so far — its value has fallen 41.8% since 2022 began.

The erosion in value since ADA touched an all-time high of $3.10 on Sep. 2, has been even more severe; ADA has fallen 74% from those levels.

The Investment: If an investor purchases $100 worth of ADA today at the press-time price of $0.81, here’s how much they would have if ADA regains its all-time high price back.

Date Of Purchase Amount Invested Purchase Price Coins Obtained Worth If ADA Hits ATH Again Percentage Change March 14, 2022 $100 $0.81 123.46 $382.71 282.72%

What’s Going On With Cardano? On Friday, Tim Harrison, the marketing and communications director at Input Output — a company associated with Cardano, said in a Linkedin post that over 500 projects are building on Cardano.

They range from non fungible token or NFT collectors to decentralized finance or DeFI lenders. The executive gave a breakdown of the projects.

Projects Building On Cardano — Courtesy Tim Harrison's Linkedin Post

NFT, Gaming, DeFi and marketing dominate the development activity on the proof-of-stake blockchain.

The number of ADA hodlers who have held the coin for more than a year grew 32.1% to reach an all-time high of 408,000 in February from 309,000 in January, according to a report from CryptoCompare.

Cardano Hodlers Over Time — Courtesy CryptoCompare

The total number of addresses holding ADA rose 5.9% to an all-time high of 4.79 million in February. Monthly transactions fell 28% to 2.73 million in the month as the excitement surrounding the SundaeSwap decentralized exchange wanes, according to CryptoCompare.

