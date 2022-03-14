Rumor: Is Disney About To Make A 'Big' NFT Acquisition?

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is rumored to be making a big acquisition in the non fungible token (NFT) space, according to Outlier Ventures CEO Jamie Burke.

What Happened: Burke, an early investor in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and NFTs, tweeted about the rumored Disney purchase on Sunday.

“If it happens it would be the biggest deal to date for the industry,” Burk saide in a Twitter thread, adding that one of the replies had "got it."

His tweets also got the attention of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) backer Gary Vaynerchuk.

Why It Matters: Multiple commentators pitched their takes on the rumor and the possible Disney target.

One Twitter user said Disney would be acquiring Outlier Ventures, to which Burke replied “they couldn’t afford us" and joked that he might consider buying Disney instead.

It was reported last month that Disney is on the lookout for NFT talent to help identify and secure “incremental revenue opportunities.”

Last year, the entertainment behemoth said it was launching a series of digital collectibles featuring some of its iconic characters from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars universes.

Price Action: On Friday, Walt Disney shares traded 1.4% lower at $131.75 in the regular session and fell 0.1% in the after-hours trading.

