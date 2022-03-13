Top 10 Most Searched NFTs On Google: How Do Axie Infinity, CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club And Others Rank?

A recent study showed which non-fungible tokens are searched for on Google the most. Here are the results.

What Happened: A study from art marketplace company Design Bundles showed which ten NFTs were the most searched for on Google, a search engine owned by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Here are the top ten most searched NFTs in average monthly searches globally.

Axie Infinity: 3,860,000

The Sandbox: 553,000

NBA Top Shot: 477,000

Sorare: 417,000

Decentraland: 201,000

Rarible: 192,000

CryptoKitties: 111,000

Gods Unchained: 111,000

CryptoPunks: 96,000

Bored Ape Yacht Club: 59,000

Why It’s Important: Axie Infinity is the most traded NFT collection of all-time, passing the $4 billion sales volume milestone in early 2022. So, it shouldn’t come as a big surprise that among NFTs and games, it is the most searched for the month.

The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) and Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) ranking second and fifth on the list highlight interest in NFT projects that are also connected to the metaverse. Since Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), searches for metaverse went up. The valuation of land in both The Sandbox and Decentraland along with the value of their related coins have risen over the last year.

NBA Top Shot from Dapper Labs ranks third in searches, which could show interest in sports based NFTs, along with sports fans searching to find out more about the NFTs.

The biggest surprise on the list could be CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, ranking ninth and tenth among NFTs for monthly searches.

Punks and Apes have risen in value over the last year and attracted investors and celebrities into their collections.

The lower position in searches on Google could signal that the collections are more actively searched on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) than Google, or that people are already familiar with them and not actively searching to find out more information.

