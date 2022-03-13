Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, Meebits Move Up List On Acquisition News, Dour Darcels Joins Leaderboard

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects from the past week, as a reported by CryptoSlam.

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $33.4 million, +164.4%

$33.4 million, +164.4% CryptoPunks: $28.8 million, +102.6%

$28.8 million, +102.6% CyberBrokers: $26.9 million, +27.8%

$26.9 million, +27.8% Meebits: $26.7 million, +1,1228.3%

$26.7 million, +1,1228.3% Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $20.1 million, +72.5%

$20.1 million, +72.5% Dour Darcels: $11.8 million, +455.2%

$11.8 million, +455.2% Crabada: $10.7 million, +41.2%

$10.7 million, +41.2% CloneX: $10.5 million, -34.6%

$10.5 million, -34.6% Axie Infinity: $8.4 million, -22.6%

$8.4 million, -22.6% Sorare: $7.5 million, -10.6%

What Happened: The biggest NFT news of the last year and one of the biggest news stories for NFTs of all-time came Friday with Bored Ape Yacht Club parent Yuga Labs acquiring the rights to CryptoPunks and Meebits from Larva Labs.

The rumor prior to the official announcement and the official news from both Yuga Labs and Larva Labs led to a surge in volume of transactions for all three of the aforementioned NFT collections.

Bored Ape Yacht Club moved from fifth place last week to top the list with a 164% increase in sales volume. The floor price on Bored Apes rose significantly from the 70 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) range last week to 96.88 ETH at the time of writing.

Meebits joined the top 10 for the first time in weeks on a 1,228% volume increase following the news from Yuga Labs.

Last week’s list topper CyberBrokers fell to third place, but saw continued strong volume and an increase over the previous week.

Mutant Ape Yacht Club was another big gainer on the week, moving from ninth place to fifth place on the leaderboard and saw a 72.5% increase in volume.

New to the leaderboard was Dour Darcels, a 10,000 piece NFT collection that launched in early March. The collection of “moody frens” from the world of Darcel Disappoints saw a 455% increase in volume and many top NFT influencers and artists have mentioned the collection on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Play-to-earn NFT Crabada, which is based on the Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVX) blockchain, rejoined the top 10 with a 41% increase in sales volume.

Rounding out the top ten were CloneX, Axie Infinity and Sorare, which ranked third, seventh and tenth in the previous week’s top 10. This marked two weeks in a row for soccer card NFT project Sorare being in the top 10.

Outside the top ten, Azuki came in 11th place after spending several weeks in the top 10.

Other big gainers were Loser Club up 163% at 15th place, Quirkies up 332% at 18th place and Coolman’s Universe up 239% at 20th place.

Invisible Friends, which ranked second on last week’s list and has previously led the top 10, fell out of the leaderboard, coming in at 22nd place and seeing an 85% decrease in sales volume.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch Professional P on Flickr