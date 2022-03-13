Bitcoin May Effectively Be Banned In Europe As EU Set To Finalize Regulatory Framework For Crypto

byBibhu Pattnaik
March 13, 2022 3:50 pm
A European parliamentary committee is slated to hold a vote on the final version of the draft on Cryptocurrency assets on Monday. 

According to the draft for the new law, crypto-assets issued and/or traded in the EU “shall be subject to minimum environmental sustainability standards and set up and maintain a phased rollout plan to ensure compliance” with those requirements. 

In late February, another draft intended to ban Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) within the EU by 2025 was introduced, however, it received strong flack within the community forcing EU lawmakers to back down from their plan to impose a ban on the apex crypto. 

The reference to minimum sustainability as well as rollout requirements appear to be last-minute changes introduced to ban the use of digital currencies working on a “proof-of-work” consensus mechanism. Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle, was among the industry leaders responding with alarm to the proposal.

Proof-of-work is the consensus mechanisms governing the Bitcoin blockchain.

For cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), that are already trading in the EU, the rule proposes a phase-out plan to shift their consensus mechanism from proof-of-work to less energy-intensive methods, like proof-of-stake.

The proposed regulations, known as the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA), have the potential to channel cryptocurrency adoption in Europe. 

The draft would also require the European Central Bank to "establish uniform rules for crypto-asset service providers and issuers at EU level."

Photo: Courtesy of Jernej Furman on Flickr

