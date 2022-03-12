Is Bitcoin Hitting $100,000 By 2023? Here's What Over 60% Say

byHenry Khederian
March 12, 2022 1:20 pm
Is Bitcoin Hitting $100,000 By 2023? Here's What Over 60% Say

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors: By 2023, will Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reach $100,000? 

As of publication time, Bitcoin is trading at $39,232. The downward movement seen in major cryptocurrencies this week came after details of a long-awaited cryptocurrency-related U.S. executive order issued by President Joe Biden were revealed.

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

  • Yes, Bitcoin will reach $100,000 by 2023: 64.3%

  • No, Bitcoin will not reach $100,000 by 2023: 37.7%

Also Read: Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Why This Executive Thinks Ether Will Rally To $40,000

This sentiment study was conducted amid an active week of trading which saw the apex cryptocurrency climb as high as the $45,000 level and drop as low as the $38,000 level.

Also in the news this week: Brookings, an institute described as one of America’s most prestigious think-tanks, believes that law enforcement has a misguided perception of Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as a way to evade sanctions… Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in March 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

