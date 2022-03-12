Is Bitcoin Hitting $100,000 By 2023? Here's What Over 60% Say

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors: By 2023, will Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reach $100,000?

As of publication time, Bitcoin is trading at $39,232. The downward movement seen in major cryptocurrencies this week came after details of a long-awaited cryptocurrency-related U.S. executive order issued by President Joe Biden were revealed.

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

Yes, Bitcoin will reach $100,000 by 2023: 64.3%

No, Bitcoin will not reach $100,000 by 2023: 37.7%

This sentiment study was conducted amid an active week of trading which saw the apex cryptocurrency climb as high as the $45,000 level and drop as low as the $38,000 level.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in March 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.