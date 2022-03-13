Why Didi Chuxing, The Uber And Lyft Of China, Fell 52% Last Week

byHenry Khederian
March 13, 2022 12:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Didi Chuxing, The Uber And Lyft Of China, Fell 52% Last Week

Shares of DiDi Global Inc – ADR (NYSE:DIDI), widely characterized as the Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) and LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) of China, fell 44% on Friday alone following a Bloomberg report titled “Didi Global Said To Halt Hong Kong Listing Plan On Cybersecurity Probe”.

The Bloomberg report stated: “The decision came as the Cyberspace Administration of China informed executives of the ride-hailing giant that their proposals to prevent security and data leaks had fallen short of requirements, according to people familiar with the matter.”

Also See: Tesla Bumps Up Prices Of Model 3, Model Y EVs In China By Over $1,500

Didi shares also fell this week on continued volatility in Chinese stocks amid regulatory concerns. Reports the SEC has identified multiple US-listed ADRs as having not adhered to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable act weighed on US-listed Chinese companies during Friday's session. Continued Russia-Ukraine conflict could also be impacting Chinese stocks.

Didi is a mobility technology platform. It is building four key components of its platform that work together to improve the consumer experience: shared mobility, auto solutions, electric mobility and autonomous driving.

Didi is trading lower by 52% at $1.89 over the trailing 5 sessions.

Didi has a 52-week high of $18.01 and a 52-week low of $1.71.

Photo: Courtesy of didiglobal.com

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Alibaba Looks To Trim Work Force By Up To 20%

Alibaba Looks To Trim Work Force By Up To 20%

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) are looking to mass layoffs,  read more
95 Biggest Movers From Friday

95 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers Marygold Companies (NYSE: MGLD) shares surged 89.4% to close at $4.11 on Friday after dropping 21% on Thursday. TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) gained 49.3% to close at $9.51. read more
Alibaba And Tesla Rivals Nio, Xpeng Plunge In Hong Kong Today Amid Worries Over New COVID-19 Restrictions In China

Alibaba And Tesla Rivals Nio, Xpeng Plunge In Hong Kong Today Amid Worries Over New COVID-19 Restrictions In China

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies tumbled in Hong Kong on Monday and dragged the benchmark Hang Seng Index sharply lower for a second straight day amid worries about a growing COVID-19 outbreak in China.   read more
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares increased by 16.8% to $3.4 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million. read more