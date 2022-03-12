If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In Baby Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Ethereum Classic, Polygon Or XRP?

byHenry Khederian
March 12, 2022 4:59 pm
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now, would you buy the dip in Baby Dogecoin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) or Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP)?

  • Baby Dogecoin: 30.1%

  • Shiba Inu: 25.7%

  • Ethereum Classic: 7.5%

  • Polygon: 15.2%

  • XRP: 21.5%

Price Action: Social media favorite Baby Dogecoin is trading flat at $0.000000002837 Saturday. Baby Dogecoin is lower by 24.71% over the trailing 30 days.

Ethereum-blockchain based Shiba Inu is a touch higher by 0.5% at $0.00002233 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu is otherwise lower by 29.22% over the past 30 days.

Meanwhile, Ethereum Classic, the original version of the Ethereum blockchain, is flat at $26.42. Ethereum Classic is lower by 17.34% over the past month.

Polygon, a protocol and a framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks, is trading lower by 1.12% at $1.40. Polygon has fallen 26.77% over the trailing 30 days.

Ripple (XRP) is among the few altcoins trending higher at the time of publication. XRP is higher by 5.61% Saturday, though otherwise lower by 5.52% over the past month.

For the uninitiated, Ripple is a semi-decentralized payment protocol to be used by major banking institutions. Ripple operates RippleNet, a real-time gross settlement system that enables instant monetary transfers… Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in March 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

