Friday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) is up 9.9% at $5.69. The trading volume for this coin is currently $316.74 million, which is 326.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $1,704,184,351.00.

Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 171,287,601.12

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 12,212,212.67

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 1,092,187,680.92

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 48,046,106,688.00

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) declined by 1.86% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 419.63 million, which is 59.54% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 15,231,171,033.00.

Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,639,525,184.60

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 133,485,055.09

Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

Circulating Supply: 6,157,231,561.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 923,767,696,429,000.00

Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 76,128,123.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 261,643,733.83

Max Supply: Not Available

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.