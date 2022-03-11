NEM, GateToken Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) is up 44.61% at $1.57. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $867.91 million, a 1022.44% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $STX’s estimated market cap is $1,642,074,395.00.

Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 171,287,601.12

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 12,211,178.29

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 1,091,880,121.26

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00

Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00

LOSERS

Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) fell 1.63% to $32.92 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 49.40 million, which is 2.66% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,637,782,630.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00

Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

Circulating Supply: 2,639,444,124.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 936,851,499.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 151,758,801.74

Max Supply: Not Available

