Dogecoin Shows Signs Of Coming Back Alive: Could The Love From AMC Be A Game Changer?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 11, 2022 5:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Shows Signs Of Coming Back Alive: Could The Love From AMC Be A Game Changer?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.8% higher at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to press time at early Friday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 0.8%
24-hour against Bitcoin 1.5%
24-hour against Ethereum 0.8%
7-day -7.9%
30-day -26.1%

YTD performance

 -32.6%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded slightly higher at press time in contrast with other major coins, which remained relatively flat. At press time, the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.45% to $1.7 trillion.

DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

Major coins were seen under pressure on Thursday after the higher than anticipated inflation figures were released by the Labor Department. 

DOGE is nearing oversold territory and its relative strength index is nearing 36% — this may indicate a bounce to the upside in the next few days, according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer.

On Thursday, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) began accepting DOGE for online payments — a week earlier than expected. 

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus reacted to the announcement made by AMC CEO Adam Aron

Dogecoin Chatter: Dogecoin community celebrated AMC’s acceptance of DOGE with memes and doodles. 

Read Next: eBay Showcases Digital Wallet: Could It Be Gearing To Accept Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin?

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Baby Doge Coin Re-Emerges Among Top Used Smart Contracts By Biggest BNB Whales

Baby Doge Coin Re-Emerges Among Top Used Smart Contracts By Biggest BNB Whales

A Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff — Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BabyDoge) — has re-joined the list of the top most used smart contracts by the largest wallets on the BNB Chain, the blockchain ecosystem of cryptocurrency exchange Binance. read more
Such Speed, Much Wow! AMC Begins Accepting Dogecoin And Shiba Inu A Week Ahead Of Schedule

Such Speed, Much Wow! AMC Begins Accepting Dogecoin And Shiba Inu A Week Ahead Of Schedule

Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) has started to accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:  read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dragged Down By Soaring US Inflation — Why Are Crypto Traders Still Bullish In Uncertain Times?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dragged Down By Soaring US Inflation — Why Are Crypto Traders Still Bullish In Uncertain Times?

Bitcoin traded under the psychologically important $40,000 level at press time on Thursday evening, with the global cryptocurrency market cap falling 4.35% to $1.75 trillion. read more
Dogecoin Goes Red: Can What Lies Hidden In McDonald's, Burger King Logos Reverse The Good Boi's Fortunes?

Dogecoin Goes Red: Can What Lies Hidden In McDonald's, Burger King Logos Reverse The Good Boi's Fortunes?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 4.5% lower at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning.  read more