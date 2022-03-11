Dogecoin Shows Signs Of Coming Back Alive: Could The Love From AMC Be A Game Changer?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.8% higher at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to press time at early Friday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 0.8% 24-hour against Bitcoin 1.5% 24-hour against Ethereum 0.8% 7-day -7.9% 30-day -26.1% YTD performance -32.6%

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded slightly higher at press time in contrast with other major coins, which remained relatively flat. At press time, the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.45% to $1.7 trillion.

DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

Major coins were seen under pressure on Thursday after the higher than anticipated inflation figures were released by the Labor Department.

DOGE is nearing oversold territory and its relative strength index is nearing 36% — this may indicate a bounce to the upside in the next few days, according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer.

On Thursday, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) began accepting DOGE for online payments — a week earlier than expected.

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus reacted to the announcement made by AMC CEO Adam Aron.

#dogecoin payments at https://t.co/xSAGycLof5 is live ~ just select BitPay at checkout https://t.co/sDdRGdHYfS — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 10, 2022

Dogecoin Chatter: Dogecoin community celebrated AMC’s acceptance of DOGE with memes and doodles.

