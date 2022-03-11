Cathie Wood's Ark Sits Out Thursday's Dip In Favorite Stocks

Popular stock picker Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management on Thursday stayed away from buying more shares in favorite stocks on the dip.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest’s daily data revealed a total of seven trades and none of them were among the top constituents in any of its actively-traded exchange funds.

The investment firm counts Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) among its top bets and has forecast the stock would hit the $3,000 mark by 2025.

Tesla shares closed 2.4% lower at $838.3 a share on Thursday. The stock is down 30% so far this year.

Ark Invest also counts Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) among top constituents and has been piling up shares in the exchange that enables trading in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase shares closed 3.3% lower at $172.9 a share on Thursday.

Block Inc (NYSE:SQ), Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC), and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) are all stocks that Ark Invest has been piling up on the dip. Shares of these companies closed lower 2.7%, 9% and 5.3%, respectively, on Thursday.

Here’s a list of what Ark Invest bought and sold on Thursday: