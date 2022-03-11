Cathie Wood's Ark Sits Out Thursday's Dip In Favorite Stocks

byRachit Vats
March 11, 2022 4:44 am
Popular stock picker Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management on Thursday stayed away from buying more shares in favorite stocks on the dip.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest’s daily data revealed a total of seven trades and none of them were among the top constituents in any of its actively-traded exchange funds. 

The investment firm counts Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) among its top bets and has forecast the stock would hit the $3,000 mark by 2025.

Tesla shares closed 2.4% lower at $838.3 a share on Thursday. The stock is down 30% so far this year.

Ark Invest also counts Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) among top constituents and has been piling up shares in the exchange that enables trading in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. 

See Also: Cathie Wood's Ark Is Now Completely Out Of Palantir — Selling Over 30 Million Shares In 1 Month

Coinbase shares closed 3.3% lower at $172.9 a share on Thursday.

Block Inc (NYSE:SQ), Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC), and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) are all stocks that Ark Invest has been piling up on the dip. Shares of these companies closed lower 2.7%, 9% and 5.3%, respectively, on Thursday.

Here’s a list of what Ark Invest bought and sold on Thursday:

  • Bought a small number of shares in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS), Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT), Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS), ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ:ATAI) and Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)  on the dip.
  • Sold 28,431 shares in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS).

 

