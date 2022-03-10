Platinum-Selling Country Music Artist Michael Ray Joins MusicFX

Los Angeles, CA. March 10, 2022 – MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a leading digital community connecting artists to their fan bases through NFTs, is pleased to announce that Platinum-selling country hitmaker Michael Ray is the latest artist to sign to MusicFX.

With four No. 1 hits, including RIAA Platinum-certified “Think a Little Less,” RIAA Gold-certified “Kiss You in the Morning,” RIAA Gold-certified “One That Got Away” and RIAA Gold-certified “Whiskey And Rain,” Florida-native Michael Ray has garnered over 1 billion global streams, over 650,000 album equivalents and over 100 million YouTube views.

Michael’s most recent chart-topping single “Whiskey and Rain” marked his first multi-week No. 1. To celebrate this latest career milestone, he’s chosen MusicFX to commemorate the moment with his very first NFT.

The Michael Ray #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFT will be strictly limited to just 100 tokens for fans to enjoy this achievement alongside Michael. The NFT will drop exclusively on MusicFX on March 22, 2022.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Michael Ray said: “I’m so thankful for my grandfather inspiring me to do what I love most in life because without that I wouldn’t be doing what I do. But, in the last five years, the successes I’ve had, would never have been possible without the fans. I want to thank them, and hope they enjoy the content I put out through MusicFX, as much as I’ve enjoyed making it.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled Michael has chosen MusicFX,” said Billie-Jo Aasen, co-head of MusicFX. “He’s worked really hard to help us achieve something special with our second NFT. We can’t wait to get working on his next one, and continue building the outstanding relationship he has with his fans.”

The Michael Ray #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFT is the second NFT line to be offered exclusively through MusicFX, following the hugely successful Gold Chain Cowboy Fan Club: Black Card NFT produced in partnership with Parker McCollum.

MusicFX is a partnership between Crown & Ace and award-winning blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks, who have built the NFT platform that powers MusicFX.

To find out more about the Michael Ray #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFT, or to sign-up to MusicFX, please click here.

About MusicFX

MusicFX sets the stage for new innovations in artist and fan engagement. Using the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the backstage pass, the ultimate connection between fan and artist, with exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise, and more.

MusicFX is made possible thanks to the partnership between global blockchain innovators CurrencyWorks and the music industry expertise of Crown & Ace.

For more, visit www.musicfx.io.

About Michael Ray

For Michael Ray, music is his grandfather singing and sweating on a rural Florida stage. It’s the childhood refuge he found during the pain of his parent’s divorce. It’s family and stories, history and hope. Ray says music saved him, but it did even more: Music made him. In five short years, Ray has built an impressive foundation: four No. 1 songs – RIAA Platinum-certified “Think a Little Less,” RIAA Gold-certified “Kiss You in the Morning,” RIAA Gold-certified “One That Got Away” and RIAA Gold-certified “Whiskey And Rain” – plus “Get to You” and “Her World or Mine,” brings his tally to five Gold-certified singles. Ray has garnered over 1 billion global streams, over 650,000 album equivalents, over 100 million YouTube views, and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry over 60 times. Now, two hit albums into that all-too-rare blend of critically acclaimed and commercially successful career, Ray has released Higher Education, a seven-song collection produced by GRAMMY-nominated producer Ross Copperman. Proof that heartbroken wallowing can feel good if it swings, “Whiskey And Rain” marked his first multi-week No. 1, cementing Ray as the ideal bridge between vintage country cool and modern country’s best sounds. Learn more about Ray at MichaelRayMusic.com or follow him on Instagram and Twitter @MichaelRayMusic and Facebook.com/MusicMichaelRay.

About Crown & Ace

Crown & Ace is a family of entertainment entrepreneurs who have come together to restore values, relationships, trust, and stability within the multifaceted entertainment world.

The company is a joint venture between The Festival Company and Periscope Music Group, which was founded in 2021 by Billie-Jo Aasen and Jake Crownover, two highly respected and incredibly experienced veterans of the entertainment industry who have worked with some of the biggest global talents to take to the stage.

Crown & Ace’s core business covers a multitude of services ranging from talent buying and venue booking to festival and marquee event creation/execution, to NFTs, to creating unique bonds and partnerships between brands and key personalities. They welcome their clients and partners into their family and as a family, they all rise together and stay together.

For more information on Crown & Ace, please visit www.crownandace.com.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE:CWRK, OTCQB:CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, searching CWRK.

