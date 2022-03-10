'Crypto Is Helping' Ukraine With Fast Transfers: Government Official

byAdrian Zmudzinski
March 10, 2022 8:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
'Crypto Is Helping' Ukraine With Fast Transfers: Government Official

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Alex Bornyakov said the cryptocurrency community is helping the nation in the wake of the Russian invasion.

What Happened: Back in late February, Ukraine's official Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) profile asked the cryptocurrency community for donations, including the address of a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallet.

Reports published on the next day indicated that the eastern European nation already received over $37 million in crypto donations at the time. Now Bornyakov said that "close to $100 million" has been donated in digital assets.

See Also: Learn about Cryptocurrency

Now, during a recent Collective[i] Forecast Zoom call, Bornyakov said cryptocurrency donations are playing a major role in Ukraine's economy and are proving to be “essential in this conflict, in terms of helping our army.”

Cryptocurrencies have significant advantages over the traditional financial system "in a situation like this where the national bank is not really operating, crypto is helping to perform fast transfers, to make it very quick and get results almost immediately," he said. 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Global Markets

Related Articles

Bored Ape Yacht Club Donates $1M In Ethereum To Ukraine

Bored Ape Yacht Club Donates $1M In Ethereum To Ukraine

Cryptocurrency donations continue to pile up ever since Ukraine urged the community form help after it was invaded by Russia. read more
Russia Sanctions Demonstrate Power Of The US Dollar, But How Long Will It Last?

Russia Sanctions Demonstrate Power Of The US Dollar, But How Long Will It Last?

Not only have U.S. and EU sanctions on Russia sent the ruble tumbling 38% year-to-date in 2022, but they've also once again demonstrated just how much power the dollar gives the U.S. read more
Russia-Ukraine Crisis Is Demonstrating 'The Power Of Cryptos': Ark Invest Analyst

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Is Demonstrating 'The Power Of Cryptos': Ark Invest Analyst

The Ukrainian crisis has roiled the market to no end, resulting in considerable volatility. Cryptocurrencies weren't spared either, but these digital currencies have asserted their utility during this tumultuous time. read more
Is Ethereum Gaining The Upper Hand Vs. The Nasdaq?

Is Ethereum Gaining The Upper Hand Vs. The Nasdaq?

Analysts at Bloomberg have determined a few reasons why Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is gaining an upper hand over the Nasdaq 100. read more