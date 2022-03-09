LimeWire Comes Back To Life, This Time To Sell Music NFTs

byAdrian Zmudzinski
March 9, 2022 9:39 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
LimeWire Comes Back To Life, This Time To Sell Music NFTs

LimeWire — a now-defunct file-sharing service that was used widely for pirating music in the early 2000s — announced that it is coming back to life to relaunch as a music non-fungible token service.

What Happened: LimeWire's NFT marketplace will launch in May and the project will be led by co-CEOs Paul and Julian Zehetmayr, who acquired the brand last year according to a Wednesday Decrypt report. The two CEOs said they "appreciate the strength and energy around the LimeWire brand and what it meant for a whole generation of people" and plan to "bring it back to life in the fast-moving world of digital collectibles, music, and entertainment.”

The new LimeWire software and service will be developed by a completely new team with no ties to the original company. The original file-sharing service was shut down in 2010 after a legal injunction that followed a series of legal challenges from record labels that claimed LimeWire infringed on their copyright.

With its relaunch, LimeWire's team hopes to help artists by allowing them to sell NFTs that represent their songs and enable a direct connection between buyers and their favorite musicians. The CEOs summed it up by saying: "LimeWire is returning as a platform for artists, not against them."

The team leaders also promised that most of the revenue will go directly to the artists and that LimeWire will work with creators to enable a high degree of flexibility, ownership and control over the content.

The NFTs will be priced in U.S. dollars and accepted payment methods will include credit cards, bank transfers and other methods supported by the company's fiat payment processing partner Wyre.

LimeWire will not require the use of a self-custodied crypto wallet and will comply with know-your-customer regulation. While the chosen base layer blockchain network has yet to be disclosed, the team revealed that it will be a "major blockchain" linked to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) featuring fast transactions that are also energy and cost-efficient.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Tech Media

Related Articles

Bored Ape Yacht Club Donates $1M In Ethereum To Ukraine

Bored Ape Yacht Club Donates $1M In Ethereum To Ukraine

Cryptocurrency donations continue to pile up ever since Ukraine urged the community form help after it was invaded by Russia. read more
Building The IP: Gary Vee's VeeFriends Lands Fanatics Trading Card Collaboration And Shares Series 2 Details

Building The IP: Gary Vee's VeeFriends Lands Fanatics Trading Card Collaboration And Shares Series 2 Details

Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk (aka Gary Vee) shared details of the second series of the VeeFriends NFT collection and announced a new partnership with Fanatics. read more
Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: CyberBrokers Tops List; CloneX, WonderPals, Sorare Move Up

Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: CyberBrokers Tops List; CloneX, WonderPals, Sorare Move Up

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items. read more
Immutable Gets $200M In Funding Ahead Of GameStop NFT Marketplace Launch

Immutable Gets $200M In Funding Ahead Of GameStop NFT Marketplace Launch

Immutable (CRYPTO:IMX) announced a new round of investors Monday morning and details on its growth ahead of an NFT marketplace launch with GameStop Corp (NYSE: read more