Why Is Dogecoin Rising Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.1% higher at $0.1225 over 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour +3.1 24-hour against Bitcoin -4.8% 24-hour against Ethereum -4.4% 7-day -8.7% 30-day -21.9% YTD performance -29.2%

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded higher along with other major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum at press time. The global cryptocurrency market cap rose 6.4% to $1.8 trillion.

DOGE did not find a place among the most-mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, based on Cointrendz data.

Dogecoin Chatter: DOGE co-creator Billy Markus called Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “Satan" after a report noted she was drafting a bill to track transactions to private cryptocurrency wallets.

Warren had in December engaged in a Twitter spat with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk — a big Dogecoin proponent — after she accused the billionaire of “freeloading” and not paying full taxes.

Meanwhile, DOGE millionaire Glauber Contessoto tweeted that the cheaper Dogecoin must be taken as an opportunity by new investors to buy the cryptocurrency.

We honestly have to look at this as an opportunity for new investors to get on board the #dogecoin train. When I said I want us all to be rich – I meant it, obviously that’s statistically impossible but the cheaper that #doge is the more people will be willing to buy in. — SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) March 9, 2022

