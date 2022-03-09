Why Is Dogecoin Rising Today?

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 9, 2022 7:32 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Rising Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.1% higher at $0.1225 over 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday morning.

                                            Dogecoin Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour +3.1
24-hour against Bitcoin -4.8%
24-hour against Ethereum -4.4%
7-day -8.7%
30-day -21.9%
YTD performance -29.2%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded higher along with other major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum at press time. The global cryptocurrency market cap rose 6.4% to $1.8 trillion.

DOGE did not find a place among the most-mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, based on Cointrendz data.

Dogecoin Chatter: DOGE co-creator Billy Markus called Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “Satan" after a report noted she was drafting a bill to track transactions to private cryptocurrency wallets.

Warren had in December engaged in a Twitter spat with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk — a big Dogecoin proponent — after she accused the billionaire of “freeloading” and not paying full taxes.

Meanwhile, DOGE millionaire Glauber Contessoto tweeted that the cheaper Dogecoin must be taken as an opportunity by new investors to buy the cryptocurrency.

Read Next: Elon Musk Floats New Conspiracy Theory About The Identity Of Elusive Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Crypto Exchange Is Giving Away $100,000 Of Shiba Inu To New Users

This Crypto Exchange Is Giving Away $100,000 Of Shiba Inu To New Users

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Tuesday it would distribute $100,000 worth of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens to new users as part of a new promotional strategy. read more
Elon Musk Floats New Conspiracy Theory About The Identity Of Elusive Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto

Elon Musk Floats New Conspiracy Theory About The Identity Of Elusive Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto

Satoshi Nakamoto is the name used by the presumed pseudonymous person(s) who developed apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but Tesla Inc. read more
Elon Musk Once Called Senator Warren 'Karen' — Now, Dogecoin Creator Dubs Her 'Satan'

Elon Musk Once Called Senator Warren 'Karen' — Now, Dogecoin Creator Dubs Her 'Satan'

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus called Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “Satan" after a report said she was drafting a bill to track transactions to private cryptocurrency wallets.  read more
Bitcoin Sees Sudden 8% Rise, Breaches $41K — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Course

Bitcoin Sees Sudden 8% Rise, Breaches $41K — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Course

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surged by 7.8% during Asian hours on Wednesday to $41,632. read more