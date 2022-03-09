Elon Musk Once Called Senator Warren 'Karen' — Now, Dogecoin Creator Dubs Her 'Satan'

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 9, 2022 12:45 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus called Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “Satan" after a report said she was drafting a bill to track transactions to private cryptocurrency wallets. 

What Happened: Markus took a swing at Warren on Twitter after noticing a report about Warren and three other Democratic senators drafting the bill, which she hopes will make it harder to use cryptocurrency to evade sanctions amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The Dogecoin co-creator urged Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fans to join him and his community to stop people like Warren from using war to "ruin innovation and destroy privacy."

He also asked people in Massachusetts to stop voting for Warren, saying it made the whole state look “just as incompetent as her.”

Why It Matters: Warren has previously spoken out against the threats posed by cryptocurrencies to the U.S. economy and the adverse impact of mining them.

Another forthcoming bill co-sponsored by Warren and Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) that seeks to bar members of Congress from trading stocks could also cover cryptocurrencies, the New York Post had reported in February.

In December, Warren engaged in a Twitter spat with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk – a big Dogecoin proponent – after she accused the billionaire of “freeloading” and not paying full taxes. The billionaire entrepreneur dubbed the senator a "Karen," saying she reminds him of his childhood friend's "angry mom."

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 1.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1217 at press time.

