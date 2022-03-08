Why Camber Energy, Indonesia Energy And Imperial Petroleum Shares Are Moving

byHenry Khederian
March 8, 2022 1:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Camber Energy, Indonesia Energy And Imperial Petroleum Shares Are Moving

Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ:CEI), Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:INDO) and Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares are all trading lower Tuesday, possibly on profit taking, amid continued volatility spawned by an increase in the price of oil.

Shares of smallcap oil penny stocks have seen marked volatility on heavy volume due in recent sessions due to supply concerns. Energy names have been volatile amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lifted oil and gas prices due to supply concerns. 

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has caused volatility in the broader market and put pressure on some countries to become less dependent on Russian gas. The United States today announced a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports.

The cost of a barrel of crude oil hit an intraday high and 13-year high of $129.00 Tuesday morning and is trading around $128.00 at the time of publication.

Camber Energy is trading lower by 1.2% at $1.26.

Indonesia Energy is trading lower by 34.1% at $40.53.

Imperial Petroleum is trading lower by 30.0% at $5.25.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Camber Energy, Indonesia Energy And Imperial Petroleum Shares Are Rising

Why Camber Energy, Indonesia Energy And Imperial Petroleum Shares Are Rising

Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ: CEI), Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ: INDO) and Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares are all read more
Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Shares of small-cap penny stock Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ: CEI) are trading higher by 24.6% at $0.73 on heavy volume. read more
Why Camber Energy Shares Are Falling

Why Camber Energy Shares Are Falling

Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ: CEI) shares are trading lower by 11.75% at $0.66 Friday morning possibly on profit-taking after the stock rallied roughly 40% yesterday. read more
Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ: CEI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received a loan to redeem its series C preferred stock. read more