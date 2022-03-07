Why American Airlines, Delta Air Lines And United Airlines Shares Are Falling Today
Shares of airline companies, including American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL), are all trading lower as the Russia-Ukraine conflict causes geopolitical uncertainty, which could weigh on travel demand.
Escalation of the conflict could pressure global travel sentiment, while surging fuel prices as a result of supply concerns could also impact the sector.
American Airlines is trading lower by 8.53% at $13.34.
Delta Air Lines is trading lower by 10.20% at $31.00.
United Airlines is trading lower by 12.70% at $32.04.
