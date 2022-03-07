Why Camber Energy, Indonesia Energy And Imperial Petroleum Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
March 7, 2022 1:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Camber Energy, Indonesia Energy And Imperial Petroleum Shares Are Rising

Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ:CEI), Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:INDO) and Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares are all trading higher Monday amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil.

Shares of smallcap penny stocks are also trading higher in recent sessions on heavy volume. Energy names have been volatile amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lifted oil and gas prices due to supply concerns. 

The broader market are otherwise trading lower amid the continued escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with attempts of a ceasefire and Mariupol evacuation failing. Oil prices have gained after the US indicated it is considering a ban on Russian oil imports.

See Also: Which 10 Major US Companies Are Still Doing Business In Russia?

Camber Energy is trading higher by 83.33% at $1.43.

Indonesia Energy is trading higher by 102.50% at $82.56.

Imperial Petroleum is trading higher by 132.54% at $7.86.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Shares of small-cap penny stock Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ: CEI) are trading higher by 24.6% at $0.73 on heavy volume. read more
Why Camber Energy Shares Are Falling

Why Camber Energy Shares Are Falling

Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ: CEI) shares are trading lower by 11.75% at $0.66 Friday morning possibly on profit-taking after the stock rallied roughly 40% yesterday. read more
Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ: CEI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received a loan to redeem its series C preferred stock. read more
46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

 Gainers Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) jumped 137.4% to $4.5150 amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil. read more