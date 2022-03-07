Why AMD, NVIDIA And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM), are trading lower as stocks fall amid the continued escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with attempts of a ceasefire and Mariupol evacuation failing.

AMD is trading lower by 2.5% at $105.95.

Nvidia is trading lower by 4.0% at $220.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor is trading lower by 3.0% at $102.07.