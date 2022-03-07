Why AMD, NVIDIA And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
March 7, 2022 11:39 am
Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM), are trading lower as stocks fall amid the continued escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with attempts of a ceasefire and Mariupol evacuation failing.

See Also: Which 10 Major US Companies Are Still Doing Business In Russia?

AMD is trading lower by 2.5% at $105.95.

Nvidia is trading lower by 4.0% at $220.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor is trading lower by 3.0% at $102.07.

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Starbucks And Plug Power 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Why AMD, ASML Holding NV And Micron Shares Are Falling Today

Why AMD, Nvidia And Applied Materials Shares Are Falling Today

Why AMD, Nvidia And Fastly Shares Are Falling Today

