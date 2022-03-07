This DeFi Coin Is The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 6, 2022 9:17 pm
This DeFi Coin Is The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales Today

BarnBridge (CRYPTO: BOND) has emerged as the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours.

What Happened: BOND also stood in the sixth position among the most purchased tokens by the Ethereum whales as at press time late Sunday, with an average purchase amount of $17,000, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

In addition, the token was ranked second among the most used smart contracts by the Ethereum whales.

Why It Matters: BarnBridge is a decentralized finance (DeFi) risk tokenization protocol launched in 2020 that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. The project enables its users to tokenize and leverage or hedge market risks depending on their investment goals.

Breast cancer organization Susan G Komen said in December last year that it would accept BarnBridge along with major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Price Action: BarnBridge is up 19.1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $8.49 at press time.

