Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO: ANC) increased by 19.14% to $5.45. The trading volume for this coin is currently $228.65 million, which is 798.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,417,211,577.00.

Circulating Supply: 260,004,770.38

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 427,388,610.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00

Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 9,790,012,464.48

Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 370,985,902.18

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) fell 2.75% to $9.24 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 42.57 million, which is 41.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,437,589,712.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 156,124,154.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 18,995,432.89

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 923,767,696,429,000.00

Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 331,872,447.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 101,729,247,768.77

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 936,939,170.90

Max Supply: Not Available

