Ukrainian-Origin Crypto Continues To Make 'Waves' Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash — What's Going On?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 4, 2022 2:35 am
Waves (WAVES) traded 12.5% higher at press time over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning at $20.42. 

Waves Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 12.5%
24-hour against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 34.1%
24-hour against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 36.5%
7-day 110.8%
30-day 72%

YTD performance

 8.1%

See Also: How To Buy Waves (WAVES) 

Why Is It Moving? WAVES traded higher even as major coins remained in the negative territory on Friday morning. At press time, the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 4.25% to $1.8 trillion. 

Waves is the best performing coin in the last seven days, according to CoinMarketCap data. The coin’s founder Sasha Ivanov shared an article on Twitter on Thursday, which reasoned for why Waves has gained over 100% over the course of the last week. 

The Cointelegraph piece attributed the appreciation in Waves to the launch of a blockchain agnostic Metaverse and the establishment of a new partnership with Allbridge, a token bridge that facilitates asset transfer between networks.

Another factor that has led to the appreciation in the value of Waves is the Migration to Ver. 2.0 — which is underway, as per Cointelegraph.

Waves was one of the collateral assets added by Binance, the largest spot exchange by volume, on Thursday. 

Waves Chatter: Some Twitter users noted that Waves was a “Russian” coin. It should be noted that Ivanov himself has Ukrainian roots. He has recently touched upon that fact recently and called for peace.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunge As Ukraine Jitters Keep Investors On Edge — Will The Risk Appetite Return Soon?

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

