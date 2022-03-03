Ukraine Cancels Crypto Airdrop, Faces Backlash From Community

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 3, 2022 8:07 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ukraine Cancels Crypto Airdrop, Faces Backlash From Community

The government of Ukraine has canceled its upcoming cryptocurrency airdrop in what is being described as the first rug-pull by a nation-state.

What Happened: In an announcement on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) on Thursday, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said that “after careful consideration” Ukraine has decided to cancel the airdrop scheduled for today at 6 p.m. Kyiv time.

The country said it plans to announce non-fungible tokens to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces soon but currently has no plans to issue them.

Why It Matters: Following the announcement of an airdrop to crypto donors, blockchain data revealed a massive surge in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) donations.

The country also received an influx of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) donations over the last day after announcing support for receiving donations in the form of meme-based crypto. So far, Ukraine has reportedly received more than $52 million in donations through Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum, Dogecoin and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT).

Those that donated cryptocurrency in anticipation of the airdrop were particularly shocked by Ukraine’s decision to revoke the airdrop entirely. The crypto community took to social media to share their disbelief, and amusement, at the entire scenario.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Global Markets

Related Articles

Messi, Ronaldo And More: Find Out Which Soccer Players And Teams Have Been Leading The Crypto Charge

Messi, Ronaldo And More: Find Out Which Soccer Players And Teams Have Been Leading The Crypto Charge

Cryptocurrencies are proving their strength, and the nearly $37 million for Ukraine collected over several days in the form of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is yet another demonstration of the amazing power o read more
Who Spends Ukraine's Bitcoin Donations — And What Are They Being Used For?

Who Spends Ukraine's Bitcoin Donations — And What Are They Being Used For?

Ukraine has seen a massive inflow of cryptocurrency donations from people around the world to support the country’s fight against an invasion by Russia. Here’s a look at who is in charge of the donations and how they could be spent. read more
Ukraine And Russia Are Buying Crypto As Never Before: Arcane Research

Ukraine And Russia Are Buying Crypto As Never Before: Arcane Research

Activity from major cryptocurrency exchanges suggests people from Ukraine and Russia are seeking out crypto as a safe haven asset, finds Arcane Research. read more
Here's How Much $100 In This Ukrainian Crypto Would Be Worth Now If You Invested On Jan 1

Here's How Much $100 In This Ukrainian Crypto Would Be Worth Now If You Invested On Jan 1

Popular cryptocurrencies have seen high volatility in 2022. read more