byChris Katje
March 2, 2022 4:21 pm
Ukraine Owns A CryptoPunk NFT Thanks To A Donation

The country of Ukraine is now the owner of an NFT from one of the most popular and well-known non-fungible token collections.

What Happened: Someone transferred an NFT from the CryptoPunks collection to the wallet being used by Ukraine to accept cryptocurrency donations.

CryptoPunk #5364 has the following traits:

  • Bandana: 5% of Punks
  • Cigarette: 10% of Punks
  • Classic Shades: 5% of Punks
  • Male: 60% of Punks

The CryptoPunk was purchased on Feb. 21, 2021 for 16.19 ETH and previously purchased for 2.9 ETH on Sep. 26, 2020.

The current floor price on CryptoPunks is 68.9 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), or around $204,000.

Why It’s Important: Donations have poured into Ukraine to help in its fight against the Russian invasion. The country has used the donations to help buy food and gas for civilians, and also some military hardware to help in the war.

Many have donated Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum to the country to help its cause.

It was announced Wednesday that the country will also accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) donations, something that the DOGE community had asked for.

CryptoPunks is the second-biggest NFT collection by all-time sales volume, with $2.08 billion in lifetime sales. 

