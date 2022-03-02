Why Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Floki Is Up 20% Today

Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) — a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoff — traded 20.3% higher at $0.00004439 over the 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday morning.

Floki Inu Price Performance

Time-Frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour +20.3% 24-hour against Bitcoin +18.6% 24-hour against Ethereum +18.0% 7-day +21.0% 30-day +17.3% +17.3% YTD Performance -60.3%

Why Is It Moving? Floki Inu is a meme cryptocurrency named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet Shiba Inu dog “Floki.”

Floki Inu was among the ten most mentioned coins by retweets on Twitter. It attracted 385 retweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global announced on Twitter late Tuesday that it has listed Floki Inu and trading in the cryptocurrency will soon start on its platform.

New Listing on Huobi! $FLOKI @RealFlokiInu Deposits will open at 04:00 (UTC)

Trading starts soon — Huobi (@HuobiGlobal) March 2, 2022

Floki Inu’s liquidity has received a boost after the token got listed on several cryptocurrency exchanges such as Bitmart, FMFW.io, Digifinex and AscendEX in recent months.

In December, South Korean cryptocurrency exchange BitGlobal said it plans to list Floki Inu.

