Floki Inu Sniffs Out Yet Another Exchange, While Pouncing Into DeFi
Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) developers made two major announcements on their official Telegram channel on December 25th that might improve the memecoin’s prospects by increasing its utility and liquidity.
What happened: Earlier this week, BitGlobal (formerly known as Bithumb Global) — a major South Korean cryptocurrency exchange — officially announced on Twitter that it plans to list FLOKI. So far, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Floki Inu are the only memecoins available on BitGlobal.
#BitGlobal will list #FLOKI @RealFlokiInu
Deposit: Dec 27, 2021 at 11:00 (UTC+8)
Trading : Dec 27, 2021 at 17:00 (UTC+8)
Trading Pair: FLOKI/USDT#cryptocurrencies pic.twitter.com/PdRpIKcTmi
— BitGlobal (formerly Bithumb Global) (@BithumbGlobal) December 24, 2021
See Also: Is Floki Inu a Good Investement?
Additionally, FLOKI revealed a partnership with BarnBridge (CRYPTO: BOND) — a tokenized risk protocol aiming to reduce the volatility risks associated with decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, on the same day.
BarnBridge allows Floki Inu holders to “get up to 35% downside protection” and “upside leverage when the price goes up” with their SMART Alpha pool.
Price Action: Floki Inu has been on a downtrend for the past 30 days. The memecoin is currently trading at $0.0001134 after seeing its price drop of about 11.53% over the past 24 hours.
Related Link: Elon Musk Tweets A Photo Of His Shiba Inu Floki Dressed As Santa — Will This Send Dogecoin Soaring Today?
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.