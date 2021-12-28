Floki Inu Sniffs Out Yet Another Exchange, While Pouncing Into DeFi

Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) developers made two major announcements on their official Telegram channel on December 25th that might improve the memecoin’s prospects by increasing its utility and liquidity.

What happened: Earlier this week, BitGlobal (formerly known as Bithumb Global) — a major South Korean cryptocurrency exchange — officially announced on Twitter that it plans to list FLOKI. So far, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Floki Inu are the only memecoins available on BitGlobal.

Additionally, FLOKI revealed a partnership with BarnBridge (CRYPTO: BOND) — a tokenized risk protocol aiming to reduce the volatility risks associated with decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, on the same day.

BarnBridge allows Floki Inu holders to “get up to 35% downside protection” and “upside leverage when the price goes up” with their SMART Alpha pool.

Price Action: Floki Inu has been on a downtrend for the past 30 days. The memecoin is currently trading at $0.0001134 after seeing its price drop of about 11.53% over the past 24 hours.

