Floki Inu Makes Its Way To Four Crypto Exchanges

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 13, 2021 8:28 am
Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) — a memecoin fighting for supremacy in the memecoin market segment against leader Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and rising star Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — was now given the keys to not one, but four different cryptocurrency exchanges.

What Happened: Floki Inu's team got the permission to announce that the coin will be listed Bitmart, FMFW.io — previously Bitcoin.com, Digifinex and AAX exchange, according to a Friday announcement shared on the official Telegram channel. Per the announcement, these exchanges have a combined 24 hours volume of about $10.8 billion and over 5 million registered users in total — bringing significant liquidity and numerous potential adopters to LOKI.

According to Floki Inu's team, Bitmart is particularly notable since it is "one of the few exchanges that US citizens can actually use to buy FLOKI." FMFW's strength is that it will facilitate buying FLOKI with fiat currencies and have a daily trading volume of about $6.7 billion — nearly double that of Gate.io where FLOKI is already listed.

Lastly, AAX will also allow its users to earn interest on their FLOKI tokens by saving them on their exchange. Bitmart and FMFW will list Floki Inu today, on Friday 12, while Digifinex and AAX will list the coin on Monday and Tuesday respectively. The team also promises that "besides these four exchanges, we've also locked down a couple more respected exchanges and will be announcing as soon as they permit us."

FLOKI Price Action: As of press time, Floki Inu is trading at $0.0002589 after seeing its price increase of 13.9% over the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap.

Related Link: Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury Now Fights For Floki Inu's War On Dogecoin

