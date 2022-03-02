Dogecoin Moves Up While Elon Musk Directs Memes At McDonald's. Will They Or Won't They Bite?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.8% higher at $0.135 in the 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 1.8%% 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.9% 24-hour against Ethereum -1.8% 7-day 2.9% 30-day -1.7% YTD performance -22%

Why Is It Moving? DOGE moved higher in tandem with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.7% to $2 trillion at press time.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 274 tweets at press time over 24 hours, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins — Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Terra — attracted 3,067, 923, and 488 tweets respectively in the period.

Major coins decoupled from U.S. stocks on Tuesday and traded higher. The narrative of “being a permissionless and censorship-resistant way of transferring value” helped buoy Bitcoin, according to GlobalBlock analyst Marcus Sotiriou.

DOGE is nearing a critical moment with $0.15 a key level for the meme coin. If this level holds resistance, DOGE could see a strong move back lower, Benzinga’s Tyler Bundy wrote on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin-bull and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk responded to a meme about DOGE acceptance by businesses.

Musk tagged McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) in a response to the theme which simply included a period as text.

Dogecoin Chatter: DOGE co-creator Billy Markus commented on the recent recovery in cryptocurrency prices despite the world grappling with the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

hey crypto keeps doing good good job crypto you thing that people are buying to hedge against the world being a total disaster — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 2, 2022

Timothy Stebbing, a product lead at the Dogecoin Foundation, tweeted that the Libdogecoin 0.1 release is coming along.

The official Libdogecoin (C with bindings) 0.1 release is coming along and we're keen for exchanges to use standard validation funcs for Doge addresses, as we get reports from people saying some exchanges won't accept some valid address. What languages are most in demand? — Timothy Stebbing (@tjstebbing) March 2, 2022

Stebbing also polled his followers on what languages are most in demand. At press time, Python took the lead with 72.6% voting in favor, followed by Node.js, Golang and Others at 13.7%, 5.3% and 8.4%, respectively. Notably, just 94 respondents had voted on the poll at press time.

Libdogecoin is a complete implementation of the Dogecoin Protocols as a “C” language library which will allow anyone to build a DOGE compliant product without worrying about specifics of the crypto functions.

