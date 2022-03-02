Excitement Over 'Unseizable, Unfreezable Swaps' With Bitcoin Is Sending This Coin 40% Higher Today

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 2, 2022 3:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Excitement Over 'Unseizable, Unfreezable Swaps' With Bitcoin Is Sending This Coin 40% Higher Today

Decentralized liquidity protocol ThorChain's (CRYPTO: RUNE) token jumped over 40% to $5.82 over the last 24 hours early on Wednesday.

ThorChain (RUNE) Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 40.8%
24-hour against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 36.95%
24-hour against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 35.6%
7-day 61.2%
30-day 51.7%

YTD performance

 -21%

See Also: Is ThorChain (RUNE) A Good Buy?

Why Is It Moving? RUNE is the token associated with ThorChain, a decentralized and autonomous cross-chain liquidity network.

Interest in RUNE surged ahead of an upcoming mainnet launch – a fully developed and deployed blockchain protocol – and integration with Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) ecosystem. The development was announced earlier in the project’s monthly report. 

On Tuesday, Nine Realms, a cryptocurrency platform that focuses on institutional liquidity to THORChain, said the Terra integration is complete. 

Notably, LUNA trended on price tracking websites CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap at press time. The token was also included among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 488 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The ThorChain project highlighted features of the swap between Bitcoin and TerraUSD (UST) by saying funds “can never be seized or frozen.” UST is a stablecoin built on the Terra blockchain, its creation facilitated by burning LUNA tokens.

RUNE hit an all-time high of $21.26 in May last year and at press time traded 73.05% below that level. In 2021, the ThorChain network was hit by a high-profile security incident. An update restored trading with Ethereum’s network in October.

Read Next: Israel Seizes Hamas' Stash Of Cryptocurrency For Third Time In A Year

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

How Bitcoin Shorts Got Smoked, And What's Next For The Apex Crypto

How Bitcoin Shorts Got Smoked, And What's Next For The Apex Crypto

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading slightly lower Wednesday after seeing a strong bullish movement over the past two days. The strong momentum came from about 3% of Bitcoin shorts covering their position and causing a slight short squeeze on the apex crypto. read more
If You Donate Cryptocurrency To Ukraine, You May Be Eligible For An Airdrop: Here Are The Details

If You Donate Cryptocurrency To Ukraine, You May Be Eligible For An Airdrop: Here Are The Details

Donations to Ukraine have poured in from people around the world thanks to cryptocurrency and the wallets set up by the country. Ukraine may be rewarding those who donated with an upcoming airdrop. read more
Why Ethereum Classic May Be Headed Toward $40 As Russia-Ukraine War Rages On

Why Ethereum Classic May Be Headed Toward $40 As Russia-Ukraine War Rages On

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) was trading almost 3% lower on Wednesday afternoon in sympathy with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH read more
Ukraine Owns A CryptoPunk NFT Thanks To A Donation

Ukraine Owns A CryptoPunk NFT Thanks To A Donation

The country of Ukraine is now the owner of an NFT from one of the most popular and well-known non-fungible token collections. read more