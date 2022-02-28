Bitcoin Volume In Russia Skyrockets As Ruble Falls And Tensions Rise

byAdrian Zmudzinski
February 28, 2022 3:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Volume In Russia Skyrockets As Ruble Falls And Tensions Rise

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) — the world's top cryptocurrency — saw a renaissance in Russia as its trading volume in Russian rubles skyrocketed following heightened international tensions caused by the nation's invasion of Ukraine.

What Happened: Data reported by Coindesk on Monday shows that the volume for Bitcoin trading against the Russian ruble reached a nine-month high as the fiat currency saw its value collapse. As of press time, market data shows that the Russian ruble fell (against the U.S. dollar) from a value of $0.012 reported on Sunday down to its current value of $0.0092 — a 23.33% fall.

See Also: IS BITCOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT?

The activity was largely concentrated on the world's top cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. Also, Bitcoin-Ukrainian hryvnia (Ukraine's national currency) volume spiked, but not as significantly as it did at other times in the past.

Similarly, volumes for pairs of stablecoin Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) against the Russian ruble and Ukrainian hryvnia increased significantly — reaching an eight-month high of 1.3 billion rubles on Thursday (nearly $12 million).

BTC Price Action: As of press time, Bitcoin is trading at about $41,570 after seeing its price increase by over 10.3% over the last 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy of CryptoWallet.com Images on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

This Crypto With A Ukrainian Founder Is The Top Gainer Today, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

This Crypto With A Ukrainian Founder Is The Top Gainer Today, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Waves (WAVES), a cryptocurrency founded by Ukrainian-born scientist Alexander Ivanov — also known as Sasha Ivanov — spiked 41.5% to $17.23, according to CoinMarketCap data. read more
US Futures Flat, Oil Rises On Disruption Fear, Gold Underpeforms — Is There A Crypto Decoupling Here?

US Futures Flat, Oil Rises On Disruption Fear, Gold Underpeforms — Is There A Crypto Decoupling Here?

U.S. stock futures were mostly flat Monday night ahead of the first trading day of March amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Futures Lie Flat: Dow Futures were up 0.03% at 33,850 while S&P and Nasdaq futures fell 0.04% and 0.23% to 4,366.25 and 14,194.73. read more
High Demand For Bitcoin Amid Russian Invasion Lead To Apex Crypto Trading At Big Premium In Ukraine

High Demand For Bitcoin Amid Russian Invasion Lead To Apex Crypto Trading At Big Premium In Ukraine

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gained a premium in the Ukrainian markets in comparison with the local currency, the hryvnia (UAH), in the aftermath of the Russian invasion last week. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally As Crippling Sanctions On Russia Give Rise To Expectations Of Them Emerging As SWIFT Competition

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally As Crippling Sanctions On Russia Give Rise To Expectations Of Them Emerging As SWIFT Competition

Bitcoin and other coins rose sharply Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 12.2% to $2 trillion. read more