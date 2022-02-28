One Key Data Point May Unlock What Triggers Bitcoin Bull And Bear Markets

byCME Group
February 28, 2022 12:10 pm
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
One Key Data Point May Unlock What Triggers Bitcoin Bull And Bear Markets

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

AT-A-GLANCE
  • Bitcoin has experienced three larger declines than the two 50%+ bear markets that have occurred over the previous year
  • A single data series saw a spike in the months prior to each of bitcoin’s previous declines

Does a little-known data series hold the key to understanding what triggers bitcoin bull markets and bear markets?  While bitcoin prices have soared from a few cents to as high as $69,000 per coin, its upward path hasn’t always been smooth. 

In addition to its two 50% plus bear markets in the past 12 months, bitcoin has experienced three even larger declines:

  • Between June and November 2011, it fell 93%
  • It had an 83% decline between November 2013 and January 2015
  • And it fell 84% between December 2017 and December 2018

Drawdown

All these declines had one thing in common: a sharp rise in miners’ revenue per transaction.  Miners are paid to verify trades on the blockchain and their fees for doing so change over time.  The time series that measures this phenomenon is available for free on the website blockchain.info/charts where miners’ revenue per transaction is referred to simply as “cost per transaction.”

Miner Reveue

 

In the months before each of the past bitcoin bear markets, the miners’ fees rose sharply, sometimes increasing ten-fold or more.  By contrast, miners’ revenue per transaction tended to fall and to remain stable at low levels in the months before bitcoin bull markets.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin Upgrade Could Be Good News For Miners

Bitcoin Upgrade Could Be Good News For Miners

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash read more
Gemie: Designing A Metaverse For Asian Entertainment

Gemie: Designing A Metaverse For Asian Entertainment

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. read more
Spotting Bitcoin Rallies And Slumps

Spotting Bitcoin Rallies And Slumps

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. A surge in fees charged by miners often precedes a slump in bitcoin prices, and the fees tend to drop ahead of rallies. read more
Mobiquity Handles NFT Advertising For Renowned Blockchain Platform, Campaign To Support University Of Connecticut's Student-Athletes

Mobiquity Handles NFT Advertising For Renowned Blockchain Platform, Campaign To Support University Of Connecticut's Student-Athletes

Image sourced from Pixabay read more